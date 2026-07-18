RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4
Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - While early offense pushed them to an early lead, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 5-4 to the Columbia Fireflies in front of 5,442 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.
Despite falling behind in the top of the first, the RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the frame when Brody Donay belted a two-run triple to deep center that pushed Charleston ahead 2-1.
After Columbia rallied to take a 3-2 in the third, the RiverDogs evened the score again in the bottom third of the inning when Brady Marget scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Fireflies answered back in the top of the fourth on a homerun by Hyungchan Um that made it 4-3. They tallied another in the seventh to extend the lead to two.
The RiverDogs made one final push in the eighth when Dean Moss brought home a run with an RBI groundout, cutting their deficit to 5-4. The club went down quietly in the ninth, earning Columbia the victory.
With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 49-39 and 12-10 in the second half, while Columbia moved to 44-44, and 10-12 in the second half. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Return from All-Star Break with Win over Augusta - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4 - Charleston RiverDogs
- RidgeYaks Mount Late Comeback, Fall, 14-11, to Shorebirds - Salem RidgeYaks
- Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Jackets Fall in Fayetteville to Kick off Road Trip - Augusta GreenJackets
- Crawdads Down Warbirds 7-5 - Hickory Crawdads
- Shorebirds Score Season-High 14 Runs in First Game out of the All-Star Break - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Early Offense Leads Way to 5-4 Win for Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- Late Rally Lifts Hickory Past Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats and Howlers Postponed Friday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 7.17 - Columbia Fireflies
- The Bumpy Road Back: Nick McLain's Journey of Injury and Perseverance - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 21-26 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4
- K-Pop Beats, Island Treats and Pirate Feats Headline RiverDogs Homestand
- RiverDogs Eleven-Run Seventh Secures Overpowering 13-4 Victory
- Former RiverDogs Shine at Futures Game as Flewelling Earns MVP Honors
- RiverDogs Rally Back, Fall in Extras in 5-4 Defeat to Howlers