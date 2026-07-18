RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - While early offense pushed them to an early lead, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 5-4 to the Columbia Fireflies in front of 5,442 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.

Despite falling behind in the top of the first, the RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the frame when Brody Donay belted a two-run triple to deep center that pushed Charleston ahead 2-1.

After Columbia rallied to take a 3-2 in the third, the RiverDogs evened the score again in the bottom third of the inning when Brady Marget scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Fireflies answered back in the top of the fourth on a homerun by Hyungchan Um that made it 4-3. They tallied another in the seventh to extend the lead to two.

The RiverDogs made one final push in the eighth when Dean Moss brought home a run with an RBI groundout, cutting their deficit to 5-4. The club went down quietly in the ninth, earning Columbia the victory.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 49-39 and 12-10 in the second half, while Columbia moved to 44-44, and 10-12 in the second half. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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