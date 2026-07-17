Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 21-26

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies head home for the final time in July where they'll meet up with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Class-A Chicago White Sox) for the final time this season. The team is celebrating Christmas in July and bringing pre-historic fun to Segra Park this homestand!

Ticket Links and Information

Miller Light $2 Tuesday Tickets: Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 pm

It's time for one of the best deals of the summer! Come out to Segra Park for a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where all hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are just $2. There's a deal for everyone Tuesdays at Segra Park and tickets start at just $6 when you buy early!

CVETs Dog Days of Summer

Tickets: Wednesday, July 22 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. So come for the baseball and stick around for the endless pets this Wednesday. Plus, enjoy $5 White Claw seltzers while you're at the game. It's also Disability Pride Night where we're honoring those who work through disabilities.

True Crime Mystery Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, July 23 at 7:05 pm

There's a mystery afoot and the Fireflies need you to help us solve it! Mason the mascot has disappeared and there are a few suspects, but tonight the Fireflies need the fans to crack the case. Slueth over $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs during the game for all willing to help!

Christmas in July

Tickets: Friday, July 24 at 7:05 pm

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Santa is making a stop in the Midlands-and he has 1,000 Fireflies ugly Christmas sweater jerseys in tow for the first fans through the gates tonight.

Dino Night presented by South Carolina Department of Environmental Services

Tickets: Saturday, July 25 at 6:05 pm

Welcome to Segra Park! Tonight is Dino night where thanks to Ed's Dinosaurs, the Fireflies are going to have dinosaurs roaming the concourse and interacting with fans all night! Let's get Prehistoric! Plus stick around post-game for a fireworks show for all ages!

Women in Sports Night

Tickets: Sunday, July 26 at 5:05 pm

Join the Fireflies as the team celebrates Women in Sports Night! Tonight the team honors women who have helped role model and lead the way for the next generation of sports superstars on and off the field. Plus, post-game the team will have kids run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a full-team autograph session presented by E.F. Martin.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies kick-off their third series of the season with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and their first at the friendly confines. The Cannon Ballers are led by offensive prospects Jaden Fauske and Javier Mogollon. Fauske is a 19-year-old outfielder who is hitting .249 heading into the All-Star break with 21 extra-base hits in 77 games played this season. This is Mogollon's second season in the Towel City and the infielder has increased nearly every offensive metric year-over-year. Mogollon is hitting .266 and has seven homers and 31 RBI in 50 games played this season. Last year, Mogollon hit .220 with five round-trippers in the same period of time.

On the hill, Blaine Wynk has been the Ballers most consistent starter this season. The righty is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA over 17 games (10 starts) in just shy of 50 innings of work. In addition to that, the club boasts Landen Payne, who has had a fantastic start to his professional career. The Southern Mississippi product has a 1.74 ERA over 24 appearances and has converted eight of his nine save opportunities this season so far.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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