Late Rally Lifts Hickory Past Wilson

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Hickory Crawdads scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Wilson Warbirds 7-5 on Friday night in the series opener at LP Frans Stadium.

With the game knotted at five in the last of the eighth inning, Hickory (16-6 second half, 50-36 overall) broke the tie after the first three batters of the inning reached base against Enderson Mercado (L, 4-6). Sebastian Baquera would break the tie by reaching on a fielder's choice to give the Crawdads a 6-5 advantage.

Later in the frame, another groundout led to a run when Yolfran Castillo reached to extend the lead to 7-5.

Wilson (11-10 second half, 47-40 overall) went in order in the ninth inning as Luimy Munoz (W, 3-0) covered the final two innings out of the bullpen to earn the victory.

Friday's game did provide several offensive fireworks for Wilson as Brady Ebel clubbed a pair of home runs and Filippo Di Turi also went deep, however the Warbirds were unable to hold the lead.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:00 when Wilson gives the ball to right-hander Jarrette Bonet (6-4, 5.03) while Hickory expects to counter with right-hander Jormy Nivar (4-0, 2.86).







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.