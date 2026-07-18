Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday
Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are back in the win column after the All-Star Break with a, 9-1, victory to kick off Salute to Chicago weekend.
RHP Gabe Tanner (W, 3-2) pitched a gem, tossing six scoreless innings. Tanner allowed just two hits, walked four batters and struck out two. RHP Carlton Perkins went 1.1 innings, walking two batters and punching out a pair of Pelicans. RHP Ryan Schiefer appeared next out of the bullpen, hurling one inning and allowing two hits, one run, walking a batter and picking up a K. RHP Anthony Patterson entered in the ninth and retired the final two batters, capping the game with a strikeout.
Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an Alexander Albertus RBI single through the right side to bring home a run. Jaden Fauske followed it up later in the frame with a two-run single into left field to make it, 3-0.
In his first game back from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list, Billy Carlson notched an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Moving to the bottom of the fifth, Christian Gonzalez grounded a ball into the outfield, scoring two more runs.
Carlson was not done on his night, knocking a two-run single up the middle to extend the Kannapolis lead in the bottom of the eighth. Stiven Flores tacked on another just one batter later with an RBI groundout to make it, 9-0, Ballers.
In the top of the ninth, Myrtle Beach prevented the shutout with an Eli Lovich RBI single to cut the lead to, 9-1, but the Pelicans offense mustered just four hits in a scuffling appearance.
The Ballers are back in action Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in game two of Salute to Chicago weekend against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. RHP Alexander Martinez is slated for the start for Kannapolis, with country music star and Kannapolis native Kameron Marlowe making an appearance for fans to enjoy in what should be a night to remember.
The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.
Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Return from All-Star Break with Win over Augusta - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4 - Charleston RiverDogs
- RidgeYaks Mount Late Comeback, Fall, 14-11, to Shorebirds - Salem RidgeYaks
- Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Jackets Fall in Fayetteville to Kick off Road Trip - Augusta GreenJackets
- Crawdads Down Warbirds 7-5 - Hickory Crawdads
- Shorebirds Score Season-High 14 Runs in First Game out of the All-Star Break - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Early Offense Leads Way to 5-4 Win for Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- Late Rally Lifts Hickory Past Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats and Howlers Postponed Friday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 7.17 - Columbia Fireflies
- The Bumpy Road Back: Nick McLain's Journey of Injury and Perseverance - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 21-26 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday
- The Bumpy Road Back: Nick McLain's Journey of Injury and Perseverance
- Country Music Star Kameron Marlowe Coming Home to Kannapolis
- Boughton's Homer Helps Break Cold Snap for Ballers in Saturday Win over Fireflies
- Kannapolis Shut out by Columbia in Princess Night Defeat Friday