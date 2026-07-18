Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are back in the win column after the All-Star Break with a, 9-1, victory to kick off Salute to Chicago weekend.

RHP Gabe Tanner (W, 3-2) pitched a gem, tossing six scoreless innings. Tanner allowed just two hits, walked four batters and struck out two. RHP Carlton Perkins went 1.1 innings, walking two batters and punching out a pair of Pelicans. RHP Ryan Schiefer appeared next out of the bullpen, hurling one inning and allowing two hits, one run, walking a batter and picking up a K. RHP Anthony Patterson entered in the ninth and retired the final two batters, capping the game with a strikeout.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an Alexander Albertus RBI single through the right side to bring home a run. Jaden Fauske followed it up later in the frame with a two-run single into left field to make it, 3-0.

In his first game back from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list, Billy Carlson notched an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Moving to the bottom of the fifth, Christian Gonzalez grounded a ball into the outfield, scoring two more runs.

Carlson was not done on his night, knocking a two-run single up the middle to extend the Kannapolis lead in the bottom of the eighth. Stiven Flores tacked on another just one batter later with an RBI groundout to make it, 9-0, Ballers.

In the top of the ninth, Myrtle Beach prevented the shutout with an Eli Lovich RBI single to cut the lead to, 9-1, but the Pelicans offense mustered just four hits in a scuffling appearance.

The Ballers are back in action Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in game two of Salute to Chicago weekend against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. RHP Alexander Martinez is slated for the start for Kannapolis, with country music star and Kannapolis native Kameron Marlowe making an appearance for fans to enjoy in what should be a night to remember.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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