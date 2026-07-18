RidgeYaks Mount Late Comeback, Fall, 14-11, to Shorebirds

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (36-51, 11-11) nearly erased a six-run deficit with a late comeback, but the Delmarva Shorebirds (32-56, 9-13) held on for a 14-11 victory Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field in the opener of a three-game series.

Delmarva struck first in the second inning when Junior Aybar lined an RBI single to plate Andrés Nolaya for a 1-0 lead. Salem answered immediately in the bottom half as Anderson Fermin ripped an RBI triple to center, scoring Avinson Pinto to even the game at one.

The Shorebirds reclaimed the lead in the third on Jaiden Lo Re's sacrifice fly, but the RidgeYaks answered again in the bottom half. Louis Andujar lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Andrews Opata. Pinto then lined an RBI double, giving Salem its first lead of the night at 3-2.

The game turned in the fifth.

Trailing 3-2, Delmarva sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs to seize control. Lo Re delivered a two-run single before Miguel Rodríguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run. A fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error, a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch and a two-run single from Félix Amparo capped the explosive inning as the Shorebirds built a 10-3 advantage.

Salem answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning when Pinto lined a two-run single to center that was aided by a fielding error, trimming the deficit to 10-5.

Jordan Sanchez restored a six-run cushion for Delmarva with a solo home run in the sixth, but the RidgeYaks refused to go away. In the seventh, Pinto delivered his second RBI double of the night before Fermin followed with a two-run single to cut the margin to 11-8.

Delmarva added an unearned run in the eighth before Sanchez broke the game open again in the ninth with a two-run double, stretching the Shorebirds' lead to 14-8.

The RidgeYaks made one final push in the bottom of the ninth. After Franklin Primera doubled and Kleyver Salazar reached on an error, Louis Andujar launched a three-run home run to left field, a 50/50 ball down the line. It was Andujar's third homer of the season with Single-A Salem, as a pair of Delmarva coaches were ejected in the aftermath. The homer brought Salem within three. Luis Beltrán retired the final two hitters to end the comeback bid and secure the Shorebirds' 14-11 victory.

Salem finished with 12 hits, led by Franklin Primera's 4-for-4 performance with four runs scored. Pinto finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Fermin went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Andujar drove in four runs, highlighted by his ninth-inning three-run homer. The RidgeYaks stranded seven runners and committed four errors in the loss.

Brady Tygart allowed two earned runs over four innings in the start, striking out four. Jay Allmer (1-5) was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs in the decisive fifth inning. Joey Gartrell struck out two over 1.2 innings, while Wuilliams Rodríguez fanned six across the final three frames. Stephen Still (2-4) earned the victory for Delmarva after tossing a scoreless fourth inning.

The Yaks and Shorebirds continue the series Saturday night on Lilo & Stitch night at the ballpark. The first 750 fans through the gate will receive a Salem RidgeYaks beach towel presented New River Electrical. Southpaw Ethan Walker will get the baseball for Salem.

Game Notes:

All 10 of Salem's RBI came from the 5-7 hitters in Louis Andujar, Avinson Pinto, and Anderson Fermin

All 12 of Salem's hits came from the 2 thru 7 hitters

Franklin Primera tied his career high with a 4-for-4 night in his home debut with Single-A Salem

Avinson Pinto tied his season high with a 3-for-4 night

Pinto has now reached base in 14-straight games since June 23

Louis Andujar blasted his third home run of the season with Single-A Salem

After recording just one RBI, and batting .095 through his first 20 games in Single-A, Andujar is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with 15 RBI, and three homers over his last 13 games since June 27.

Andujar has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 13 games after collecting hits in just five of his first 20 games

Brady Tygart went four innings for just the third time in his career and setting a new season high in innings pitched and pitches thrown

Joey Gartrell over last six appearances since June 26 is posting a 1.64 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP across his last 11 innings

Wuilliams Rodriguez struck out a career high six batters over three innings

Salem's pitching staff now leads the Carolina League with 891 strikeouts over 87 games







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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