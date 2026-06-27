RidgeYaks Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 8-1 Loss to Pelicans

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







ALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (27-45, 2-5) were limited to four hits and issued 15 walks Friday night as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (31-40, 4-3) handed Salem an 8-1 defeat at Carilion Clinic Field.

Myrtle Beach jumped in front in the second inning and never looked back. After loading the bases, Darlyn De Leon lined a two-run double into left field before scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning, giving the Pelicans a 3-0 advantage.

The RidgeYaks answered in the bottom of the third. Ilan Fernandez reached base and eventually came around to score when Andrews Opata ripped an RBI double into left field, cutting the deficit to 3-1. It would be Salem's lone run of the contest.

The Pelicans put the game away in the fifth without recording a hit. Salem pitchers issued five walks in the inning, including three with the bases loaded, allowing Myrtle Beach to stretch its lead to 6-1.

Myrtle Beach added another run in the seventh when Alexis Hernandez delivered an RBI triple to right field before tacking on its final run in the eighth on Ezequiel Pena's RBI single, aided by a RidgeYaks throwing error.

Avinson Pinto paced Salem's offense with a 2-for-3 performance and a walk from the leadoff spot. Opata finished 1-for-3 with the RidgeYaks' lone RBI, while Adonys Guzman recorded Salem's other hit.

Salem struck out 12 times against three Pelicans pitchers. Starter Pierce Coppola (1-5) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits while striking out six over four innings. Anhuar Garcia tossed two scoreless innings before Daniel Avitia worked the final three frames to record his second save.

Brady Tygart (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs over 1.2 innings. Jacob Mayers provided 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts, but the RidgeYaks' pitching staff combined to issue 15 walks, leading to traffic on the bases. Wuilliams Rodriguez also turned in 2.1 innings without allowing an earned run while striking out four.

The RidgeYaks will look to savor the series on Saturday night when they continue their six-game set against the Pelicans at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Christian Foutch makes the start.

Game Notes:

Salem pitchers struck out 11 batters and have accumulated double digit punchouts for the tenth straight game and 12 of their last 13 contents

Salem pitchers walked 15 batters, the most in a single game by a Salem team in the Modern Era (Since 2004)

Avinson Pinto went 2-for-3 with his 11th multi-hit game this season

Adonys Guzman went 1-for-4, in four games this series, Guzman is hitting to a .333 clip (4-for-12) with a team high five RBI

Guzman is on an active three game hitting streak

Salem moves to 4-17 in June games (1-8 in June home games)

Salem has now lost or split 12 straight series since April 14

Andrews Opata went 1-for-3 and have now hit successfully in all three games he's played this series







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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