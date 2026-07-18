Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener
Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-13, 36-50) dropped the series opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (10-12, 45-33) 9-1 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday night. With the loss, the Pelicans fall beind 1-0 in the weekend set.
The Cannon Ballers started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Nick McLain walked and then moved to second on a single from Derek Cerda. The next batter Alexander Albertus smacked an RBI single to make the score 1-0. After Albertus swiped second, Christian Gonzalez was walked. Then Jaden Fauske ripped a two-run single to extend the score to 3-0.
Kannapolis added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Adrian Gil was plunked and later moved to third following two groundouts. The next batter Billy Carlson hit an RBI single to score Gil and extend the lead to 4-0.
The Cannon Ballers put up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single from Gonzalez to make the game 6-0.
In the bottom of the eighth, Kannapolis tacked on three more runs, capped off with a two-run single from Carlson to give the Cannon Ballers a 9-0 advantage.
Myrtle Beach put up their lone run in the top of the ninth. Alexis Hernandez led off with a single and later scored on an RBI single from Eli Lovich to make the score 9-1.
RHP Gabe Tanner (3-2, 2.79) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Emilio Ramos (1-3, 8.59) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.
Myrtle Beach will continue their three-game roadtrip at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C. on Saturday July 18th when they take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A White Sox). First pitch is slated for 5:00 PM. RHP Braylon Myers (3-1, 2.74) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Alexander Martinez (1-6, 5.94) gets the nod on the mound for the Cannon Ballers.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Return from All-Star Break with Win over Augusta - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Drop Series Opener with Columbia, 5-4 - Charleston RiverDogs
- RidgeYaks Mount Late Comeback, Fall, 14-11, to Shorebirds - Salem RidgeYaks
- Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Jackets Fall in Fayetteville to Kick off Road Trip - Augusta GreenJackets
- Crawdads Down Warbirds 7-5 - Hickory Crawdads
- Shorebirds Score Season-High 14 Runs in First Game out of the All-Star Break - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Early Offense Leads Way to 5-4 Win for Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- Late Rally Lifts Hickory Past Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats and Howlers Postponed Friday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 7.17 - Columbia Fireflies
- The Bumpy Road Back: Nick McLain's Journey of Injury and Perseverance - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 21-26 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener
- Conrad Smashes First Pelicans Home Run, Birds Drop to Nationals 8-6 in Series Finale
- Cespedes's Three-Run Blast Pushes Birds Past Nationals, 8-7, on Champion Forward Night
- Espinoza's Homer Not Enough, Birds Fall to Nationals, 9-7
- Home Runs Hurt Pelicans in 6-3 Loss to Nationals