Pelicans Grounded by Cannon Ballers, 9-1, in Series Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-13, 36-50) dropped the series opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (10-12, 45-33) 9-1 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday night. With the loss, the Pelicans fall beind 1-0 in the weekend set.

The Cannon Ballers started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Nick McLain walked and then moved to second on a single from Derek Cerda. The next batter Alexander Albertus smacked an RBI single to make the score 1-0. After Albertus swiped second, Christian Gonzalez was walked. Then Jaden Fauske ripped a two-run single to extend the score to 3-0.

Kannapolis added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Adrian Gil was plunked and later moved to third following two groundouts. The next batter Billy Carlson hit an RBI single to score Gil and extend the lead to 4-0.

The Cannon Ballers put up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single from Gonzalez to make the game 6-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kannapolis tacked on three more runs, capped off with a two-run single from Carlson to give the Cannon Ballers a 9-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach put up their lone run in the top of the ninth. Alexis Hernandez led off with a single and later scored on an RBI single from Eli Lovich to make the score 9-1.

RHP Gabe Tanner (3-2, 2.79) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Emilio Ramos (1-3, 8.59) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their three-game roadtrip at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C. on Saturday July 18th when they take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A White Sox). First pitch is slated for 5:00 PM. RHP Braylon Myers (3-1, 2.74) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Alexander Martinez (1-6, 5.94) gets the nod on the mound for the Cannon Ballers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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