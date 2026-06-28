Boughton's Homer Helps Break Cold Snap for Ballers in Saturday Win over Fireflies

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers snapped their four-game skid with an electrifying, 4-1, win in front of a packed house at Atrium Health Ballpark Saturday night.

RHP Caedmon Parker pieced together a nice start, going five innings and only allowing one run on a solo home run. Parker allowed just three base hits and struck out three Fireflies. RHP Ryan Schiefer (W, 2-1) earned his second win with two scoreless innings featuring two strikeouts. LHP Jordan Morales worked a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two of three batters he faced. RHP Marco Barrios (S, 5) bolted the door shut with three strikeouts, two of which came with the bases loaded in a gutsy moment. Barrios now is tied for the team lead in saves with RHP Landen Payne, becoming the only Carolina League team with a pair of five-save bullpen arms.

Columbia got on the board first with a Hyungchan Um solo home run in the top of the second inning. Um's homer ended up as the only blemish on Parker's pitching line, putting the visitors in front, 1-0.

The Ballers clawed a run back in the bottom of the third, bringing a run home to score on a throwing error by the Columbia defense that tied the game, 1-1.

Kannapolis broke through the deadlock with Matthew Boughton crushing his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot to extend the KCB lead. Boughton has dominated since June 15, now amassing 20 hits in 11 games with a pair of home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored.

In the bottom of the eighth, Leandro Alsinois hit a chopping groundout to bring home an insurance run. With a three-run cushion and a ninth inning naildown from Barrios, the Ballers secured the victory, 4-1.

The Ballers host the series finale against the Columbia Fireflies Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark with RHP Gabe Tanner scheduled for his second start of the week.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.