Shorebirds Lose Five-Inning Contest to Woodpeckers
Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-48, 2-5) suffered their fifth straight loss, 2-1, in a shortened, five-innings game to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-35, 5-2) on Friday night.
For the second consecutive night, Arturo Flores (11) put the Woodpeckers ahead in the first inning with a two-run homer, making it 2-0.
Miguel Rodriguez (1) got Delmarva on the board with a solo home run in the top of the second, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
After that, it became a pitcher's duel between starters Andrew Herbert for Delmarva and Javier Perez for Fayetteville. Herbert pitched five innings, allowing four hits for the Shorebirds, while Javier Perez also went five innings with seven strikeouts.
At the end of the fifth inning, the game was delayed due to weather, but it was called right before it was set to resume because of wet grounds, resulting in a 2-1 win for Fayetteville over Delmarva.
Javier Perez (5-3) earned the win, while Andrew Herbert (2-2) took the loss.
The Shorebirds will take another shot at ending their losing skid on Saturday with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against Jesus Carrera for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
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