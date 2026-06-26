Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 30-July 12

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - After two weeks on the road, the Fireflies return home for the first time in the second half to host the Fredericksburg Nationals (Class-A, Washington Nationals) and the Salem RidgeYaks (Class-A, Boston Red Sox) for the biggest homestand of the year, which includes the largest fireworks show of the season for July 4 and the return of the Capital City Bombers to the Midlands.

Ticket Links and Information

Versus the Fredericksburg Nationals (June 30-July 5)

Joe Torre Safe at Home Night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 pm

Join the Fireflies for Joe Torre Safe at Home Night where the club raises money to end the cycle of domestic violence through education and school-based safe spaces. Plus, during the game, fans can enjoy great food specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite.

CVETs Dog Days of Summer

Tickets: Wednesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. So come for the baseball and stick around for the endless pets this Wednesday. Plus, enjoy $5 White Claw seltzers while you're at the game.

Military and Veterans Appreciation on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, July 2 at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies kick-off a week of fun for America's 250th birthday by celebrating our current members of the military and veterans at Segra Park thanks to BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program and WIS TV-10. Enjoy a great night of baseball and memories and our special Thirsty Thursday drink specials which include $1.50 Budweiser and $4 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

Pre-Fourth of July Party presented by SC 250

Tickets: Friday, July 3 at 7:05 pm

It's almost time! The night before Independence Day-and the team couldn't help but kick-off the festivities early. Join the Fireflies to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a fireworks show and affordable family fun at the ballpark thanks to SC 250!

Independence Day Celebration presented by SC 250

Tickets: Saturday, July 4 at 6:05 pm

The Fireflies are pulling out all the stops. Tonight after the game, join the club for the largest fireworks show of the season! It's a pyrotechnical display so fantastic that Segra Park is hosting the official city of Columbia fireworks for the holiday. Celebrate America's birthday with America's past-time at Segra Park thanks to SC 250.

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration presented by SC 250

Tickets: Sunday, July 5 at 5:05 pm

The Fireflies wrap-up their Fourth of July Weekend Celebration presented by SC 250 with a Sunday Funday at Segra Park! After the game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the team will host a full-team post-game autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin. It's a perfect, fun and affordable way for the whole family to close out Independence Day Weekend.

Versus the Salem RidgeYaks (July 7-12)

Miller Light $2 Tuesday Tickets: Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 pm

It's time for one of the best deals of the summer! Come out to Segra Park for a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where all hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are just $2. There's a deal for everyone Tuesdays at Segra Park and tickets start at just $6 when you buy early!

CVETS Dog Days of Summer Tickets: Wednesday, July 8 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. So come for the baseball and stick around for the endless pets this Wednesday. Plus, enjoy $5 White Claw seltzers while you're at the game.

25 Cent Hot Dog Night pres. by WIS TV-10 on Capital City Bombers Weekend pres. by Cassell Brothers Home Services

Tickets: Thursday, July 9 at 7:05 pm

25 cents per hot dog-crazy? Sure. But the Fireflies are doing it! There's only one way to bring back the Capital City Bombers and it starts with retro pricing on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park! Fans can enjoy 25 cent hot dogs and $1.50 Budweiser along with $4 Bud Light and Michelob Ultras at concession stands while supplies last.

Bobble Plane Giveaway on Capital City Bombers Weekend pres. by Cassell Brothers Home Services

Tickets: Friday, July 10 at 7:05 pm

Fridays are all about giveaways at Segra Park and this Friday might have the best novelty giveaway for classic baseball fans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates July 10 will receive a Capital City Bombers Bobble Plane thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Fans who grew up going to Capital City Bombers games and loving the logo need to come out to the ballpark for this collectible.

Capital City Bombers Weekend Celebration pres. by Cassell Brothers Home Services

Tickets: Saturday, July 11 at 6:05 pm

Capital City Bombers Weekend continues tonight at Segra Park. The Fireflies will wear Bombers jerseys as they take on the Salem RidgeYaks and after the game, Segra Park will host an incredible fireworks show to celebrate a weekend full of nostalgia.

Capital City Bombers Weekend Celebration pres. By Cassell Brothers Home Services

Tickets: Sunday, July 12 at 5:05 pm

The Fireflies close out Capital City Bombers Weekend presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services with their usual Sunday Funday activities at Segra Park. The team will wear Bombers jerseys during the game and post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the club will host a full-team autograph session.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies kick-off their two week homestand with a six-game set against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Fredericksburg clinched the North Division title in the first-half with the best record in the Carolina League. The club won over 70 percent of its games with a top-10 starting pitching unit in Minor League Baseball and nearly 50 more runs scored than any other team in the circuit.

After graduating Eli Willits and Ronny Cruz, two Pipeline Top 100 Prospects, to Wilmington, the team's top prospect is infielder Gavin Fien. The 19-year-old is hitting .243 with nine extra-base hits across his first 30 games for the club. Righty Landon Harmon leads the charge for the Nationals' rotation. After four starts, he has a 1.88 ERA combined with a .174 opposing batting average.

The second club Columbia plays is another North Division foe. The Salem RidgeYaks don't have any top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, but the team finished about middle of the pack offensively in the first half. The pitching staff has the 10th-best ERA among the 12 teams in the Carolina League.

18-year-old Givian Sirvania leads the charge offensively. Across his first 15 games, he is batting .317 and has stolen eight bags for Salem. First baseman Andruw Mussett has also gotten off to a hot start after beginning the year in Extended Spring Training. Mussett is batting .311 in his first 14 games for Salem and has tallied an additional 12 walks to drive his on-base percentage to .475 in the Carolina League. Righty Jacob Mayers has led the way on the bump for Salem. He has a 2.51 ERA with 46 punchouts in his first 32.1 innings in the Carolina League.







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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