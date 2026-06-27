Wilson, Fredericksburg Suspended
Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Friday night's game between the Wilson Warbirds and Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium has been suspended with a 1-1 score in the top of the fourth inning.
The action will resume tomorrow with the same time and score at 5:05 p.m. The two teams will see out all nine innings of the first game and then play a seven-inning contest immediately after.
#TakeFlight#
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