Wilson, Fredericksburg Suspended

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Friday night's game between the Wilson Warbirds and Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium has been suspended with a 1-1 score in the top of the fourth inning.

The action will resume tomorrow with the same time and score at 5:05 p.m. The two teams will see out all nine innings of the first game and then play a seven-inning contest immediately after.

#TakeFlight#







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.