Generals Make 30-Year Return with Win over Shorebirds

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Generals (37-35, 5-2 2nd Half) returned to the field for the first time since 1996 on Baseball Heritage Night and defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds (25-48, 2-5 2nd Half) 2-1 in a game that was called final after five innings due to rain and field conditions.

Arturo Flores once again led the offense and provided both runs on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning against Andrew Herbert (L, 2-2). It was Flores' second straight game homering in the first inning and marked his sixth long-ball in June.

Javier Perez (W, 5-3) carried the lead through five innings on the mound, surrendering one run on a Miguel Rodriguez solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. The right-hander from Mexico allowed just two baserunners the rest of the night and struck out seven total Shorebirds.







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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