Back-To-Back-To-Back Blasts Earn Woodpeckers Win over Shorebirds

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Kevin Alvarez at bat for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Kevin Alvarez at bat for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, NC - For the first time in franchise history the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-35, 2-2 2nd Half) hit back-to-back-to-back home runs as Anthony Huezo, Xavier Neyens and Kevin Alvarez all left Segra Stadium in the bottom of the sixth inning to punctuate a 9-1 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (25-45, 2-2 2nd Half).

The three straight homers were all hit off reliever Jason Shockley the moment he entered the game. Anthony Huezo sent the first of three the opposite way into the visiting bullpen, Neyens pulled his homer deep down the right field line, and Alvarez smoked a low liner over the right-center field wall to complete the stunning streak and grab a 7-0 lead.

It marked Huezo's 14th home run of the season, putting him one shy of tying the single-season record of 15 home runs set by Jake Adams in 2019 and Logan Cerny in 2022. Neyens also became the second Woodpeckers' hitter this season to reach the ten-homer mark.

The big offensive night started with a three-run bottom of the first inning when a throwing error and RBI singles from Arturo Flores and Carlos Cauro opened a quick 3-0 lead against Delmarva starter Stephen Still (L, 0-2).

Jagger Beck worked three scoreless innings in his start and struck out four before handing the ball to Juan Fraide (W, 2-1) in the top of the fourth. Fraide benefited from the run support behind him and struck out six across four innings of relief, allowing one unearned runs in the top of the seventh.

Fayetteville's final two runs of the day scored on a Hector Salas sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth and a double-play ball that brought Kenni Gomez home in the eighth.

The six-game series continues Wednesday night with Fayetteville projected to start RHP Nick Potter opposite Delmarva's RHP Christian Rodriguez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Canadian Heritage Night.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827252/final/wrap

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Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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