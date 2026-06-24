Late Push of Offense Falls Just Short in Ballers 4-3 Loss to Fireflies Tuesday

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell in their series opener, 4-3, to the Columbia Fireflies despite a ninth inning rally that provided all the scoring for the home squad.

RHP Gabe Tanner (L, 0-1) made his first start at home and was dealt the loss over five innings of work. Tanner allowed six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out three Fireflies. RHP Daniel Wright ended up as the first arm out of the bullpen, tossing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts as well. RHP Jesus Mendez worked the eighth inning in 1-2-3 fashion, capping it off with a strikeout. RHP Marco Barrios tossed the ninth inning, retiring Columbia in order with a strikeout to end the frame.

The Fireflies did all their damage in one swing with a Jhosmmel Zue grand slam in the second inning to open the scoring and put the Ballers in a deficit.

The Ballers were unable to score until the bottom of the ninth. After singles from Matthew Boughton and Derek Cerda, Stiven Flores scored an RBI double to deep center field to drive in a run. Cerda then came around to score on a double play groundout. Nathan Archer ripped a triple to keep the inning alive and cut it to a one-run game, with himself standing as the tying run on third. The Ballers were unable to bring him in, however, falling in the series opener to Columbia, 4-3.

The Ballers have a quick turnaround for game two with the Columbia Fireflies, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Alexander Martinez is scheduled to get the start for Kannapolis.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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