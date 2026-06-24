Wilson Blasts Fredericksburg in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as they blasted the Fredericksburg Nationals 15-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Wilson (2-2 second half, 38-32 overall) opened the scoring in the first inning chasing Marlon De La Cruz (L, 1-1) from the game after only 0.2 innings pitched with the Warbirds ahead 2-0.

The Warbirds added a pair in the second, on a Brady Ebel two-run home run, his fifth of the season and a 4-0 cushion.

One inning later the Wilson salted the game away with a four spot which included RBI knocks from Yannic Walther, Ebel and Juan Ortuno.

Fredericksburg (2-2 second half, 48-22 overall) managed only single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings.

The final blow of the game came in the sixth inning when the Warbirds scored five times led by a two-run single from Handelfry Encarnacion and a Ebel RBI double. For Ebel, the game marked a career-high four hits and RBI.

Jarrette Bonet (W, 4-4) earned the victory allowing two runs over five innings of work.

Hayden Robinson (S, 1) covered the final four innings out of the bullpen to earn the save.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. when Wilson sends righty Miqueas Mercedes (1-1, 5.13) to the mound. Fredericksburg will counter with southpaw Liam Sullivan (3-3, 5.48).







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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