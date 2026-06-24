Season-High Walks Leads to 15-2 Loss to Start Series vs Wilson

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals pitching staff issued a season high 16 walks in a 15-2 loss to the Wilson Warbirds. This was the first-ever meeting between Fredericksburg and Wilson, the Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The troubles started early, as RHP Marlon De La Cruz failed to get out of the first inning as the starting pitcher. De La Cruz walked four and allowed two runs to score. Gus Hughes then came in, and pitched two innings, allowing four runs. Levi Huesman was the next in, the southpaw allowed two unearned runs, and exited with his team down 8-0.

Jared Beck was the next arm for the FredNats, entering in the 5th, as the struggles continued for the staff. Beck walked five, and allowed five to score. Kevin Davis was the next in. The RHP allowed two runs.

On the offensive side, the struggles were just as apparent. After going scoreless through the first three innings, Hunter Hines hit a solo homer to put his team on the board. In the 5th, the FredNats scored another as Nick Peoples hit a sacrifice fly to score Juan Cruz.

The loss moves the FredNats to 2-2 in the second half. The Nationals will look to get back into the win column tomorrow. LHP Liam Sullivan gets the start for Fredericksburg against RHP Miqueas Mercedes. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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