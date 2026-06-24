Shorebirds Fall to Woodpeckers in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-45, 2-2) opened their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-35, 2-2) with a 9-1 loss Tuesday night.

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early lead as RBI singles by Arturo Flores and Carlos Cauro, plus an error, helped Fayetteville go in front 3-0 after an inning.

The Woodpeckers extended their lead in the fourth on a double play off the bat of Arturo Flores with the bases loaded, scoring Anthony Huezo to make it 4-0.

It remained a 4-0 game until Fayetteville doubled their lead in the sixth with back-to-back-to-back home runs by Anthony Huezo, Xavier Neyens, and Kevin Alvarez. A sacrifice fly by Hector Salas ended the frame, giving the Woodpeckers their largest lead at 8-0.

The Shorebirds scored their first run on a groundball off the bat of Braylon Whitaker that led to an error, allowing Miguel Rodriguez to score and make it an 8-1 game.

Fayetteville pushed another run home on a double play in the eighth, with Kenni Gomez crossing the plate. That put them up 9-1, and they'd go on to win the series opener over Delmarva by that score.

Juan Fraide (2-1) was the winning pitcher for Fayetteville, while Stephen Still (0-2) took the loss.

The Shorebirds will try to bounce back on Wednesday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Nick Potter of the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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