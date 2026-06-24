Jackets Bashed by RiverDogs in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







CHARLESTON, SC: Cody Miller homered for the sixth time in nine games, but the Augusta GreenJackets (3-1, 38-32) weren't able to keep pace with the Charleston RiverDogs (3-1, 40-30) as they were outgunned 9-2 on Tuesday night to start the series.

Miller's power surge was Augusta's only run in its first eight innings, as starter Aidan Haugh kept the Jackets at by through 5.1 strong frames. The homer from Cody Miller, which led off the second inning, was the first run of the game for either team, providing a brief lead for Augusta before it was snatched away.

Charleston was quick in its response, targeting Carter Holton for three-two out runs to take the lead in the bottom half of the same inning. Tom Poole began the rally with a double, before scoring on a base hit from JD Gonzalez. One batter later, Angel Mateo, recently demoted from High-A Bowling Green and owning a history of hammering Augusta pitching, crushed a two-run homer inside the foul pole for the lead.

The RiverDogs tacked on three more in the 5th, bouncing Holton from the game and handing him his first loss as a GreenJacket. This time, it was the top of the order that led the charge, as RBI doubles from Brendan Summerhill and Cooper Flemming plus a sac fly from Alberth Palma proved to be the most earned runs allowed in Holton's pro career.

Adiel Melendez was perfect in relief for 2.1 innings, but Charleston pushed the game out of reach in the 8th thanks to a three-run homer from Poole off of Carter Lovasz. The Jackets did score once in the 9th thanks to four straight walks from Dylan Lesko, but Lesko retired back-to-back men to secure a seven-run victory for the RiverDogs to start the week.

With Augusta's four-game win streak now in the past, the Jackets look to rebound tomorrow on the back of ace Ethan Bagwell, who tossed five scoreless innings against Charleston last month. The RiverDogs counter with Dom Fritton, the first of two lefties to start this week against Augusta.







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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