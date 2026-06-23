Poteet Launches Fourth Straight Homer, Birds Down RidgeYaks in Tuesday Matinee 7-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2-2, 29-39) took the series opener over the Salem RidgeYaks (1-3, 26-43) 7-2 at Carilion Clinic Field on Tuesday afternoon.

For the fourth game in a row, Logan Poteet (14) smacked a two-run homer to extend the Pelicans lead to 6-1 in the top of the seventh. Poteet currently sits with the second-most home runs in the Carolina League, only trailing Wilson's Jose Anderson (17).

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second. Poteet roped a leadoff triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Derniche Valdez to give the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

The Pelicans tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth. Michael Carico drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single from Valdez. Two batter later Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Alexey Lumpy lined one of his three hits on the day, a two-run single, which moved the score to 3-0.

The Birds offense struck again in the top of the sixth. De Leon reached on a forceout and then scored on an errant pickoff throw to first base from the catcher, which gave the Pelicans a 4-0 lead.

Salem answered in the bottom of the sixth. Andrews Opata started the inning with a single and then stole second base. After a flyout moved Opata to third, Adonys Guzman hit an RBI sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-1.

With the score 6-1 after Poteet's two-run homer, the RidgeYaks scored via a solo home run from Skylar King (8) which brought the score to 6-2.

Myrtle Beach added one more insurance run in the top of the ninth. Eli Lovich drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single from Poteet, who finished a double shy of the cycle. Carico followed with an RBI single to centerfield which made the score 7-2.

RHP Riely Hunsaker (2-2, 5.36 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Barrett Morgan (3-2, 2.86) was tagged with the loss for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will continue their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday, June 24 with First pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. LHP Hayden Frank (3-3, 4.12) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. RHP Leighton Finley (3-2, 4.42) will start for Salem.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

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