RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Standouts Before Friday's Game

Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will recognize some of the Lowcountry's top high school baseball and softball players and coaches during a special pregame ceremony on Friday, June 26, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Selected annually by The Post and Courier, the All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball teams honor the Lowcountry's top high school athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the season.

Prior to Friday's game, honorees in attendance will be recognized on the field and presented with commemorative plaques by Dave Hale, Sports Editor of The Post and Courier. Among those expected to attend is All-Lowcountry Softball Player of the Year Daphne Frady of Summerville High School, who will be honored alongside fellow All-Lowcountry selections during the pregame ceremony.

In addition to being recognized on the field, All-Lowcountry Baseball Player of the Year Taj Marchand and Frady will be honored with permanent photo displays at The Joe, commemorating their achievements as the Lowcountry's top high school baseball and softball players.

The RiverDogs are proud to partner with The Post and Courier to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these student-athletes and coaches from across the Lowcountry and recognize the impact they have made on their schools and communities. It's part of a larger commitment by the RiverDogs and its partners at Low Country Chevy Dealers to promote youth sports in the Charleston area.

"One of the most important things we do as an organization is support and celebrate youth baseball and softball throughout the Lowcountry," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "These student athletes and coaches have set an incredible example through their dedication, sportsmanship and success. We hope to inspire more young people in our community to get involved and experience everything baseball and softball have to offer."

The RiverDogs congratulate all of this year's All-Lowcountry selections and look forward to honoring their accomplishments before Friday night's game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

For tickets and additional information, visit RiverDogs.com.

All-Lowcountry Baseball

Player of the Year: Taj Marchand, James Island

Coach of the Year: Matt Spivey, James Island

Trip Ostergard, James Island

Brayden Easterling, James Island

Cooper Jones, James Island

Connor Dantzler, James Island

Banks Wickersham, Fort Dorchester

Nathan Clark, Fort Dorchester

Lucas Porcelli, Berkeley

Brodie Tuthill, Ashley Ridge

Cash Crone, Oceanside Collegiate

Finn Kucaba, Oceanside Collegiate

Chris Polm, Hanahan

Carter Gullotti, Summerville

Jarrett Wagner, Stratford

Jameson Lee, Stratford

Levi Srock, Lucy Beckham

Antonio Hernandez, St. John's

Robert Breckenridge, Lucy Beckham

Blake Johnson, Philip Simmons

Finn Corley, Bishop England

All-Lowcountry Softball

Player of the Year: Daphne Frady, Summerville

Coach of the Year: Heather Tucker, Summerville

Charlet Reed, Cane Bay

Nadia Lorenzano, Fort Dorchester

Lainey Hall, West Ashley

Katie Guilliam, Summerville

Jayden Bennett, Summerville

Maeven Moreno, Summerville

Briar Mros, Hanahan

Lexi Lubbehusen, Palmetto Scholars

Audriana Frasier, Charleston Charter

Dallas LaChance, Woodland

Dria Tolbert, Hanahan

Jasmine Dargan, Cane Bay

Emma McGowan, Hanahan

Alexa Eversole, Colleton County

Collins Conley, Wando

Lily Gold, Wando

Emma Drawdy, Berkeley

Elle Bruorton, Stratford

Peyton Gamble, Berkeley







Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.