RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Standouts Before Friday's Game
Published on June 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will recognize some of the Lowcountry's top high school baseball and softball players and coaches during a special pregame ceremony on Friday, June 26, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Selected annually by The Post and Courier, the All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball teams honor the Lowcountry's top high school athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the season.
Prior to Friday's game, honorees in attendance will be recognized on the field and presented with commemorative plaques by Dave Hale, Sports Editor of The Post and Courier. Among those expected to attend is All-Lowcountry Softball Player of the Year Daphne Frady of Summerville High School, who will be honored alongside fellow All-Lowcountry selections during the pregame ceremony.
In addition to being recognized on the field, All-Lowcountry Baseball Player of the Year Taj Marchand and Frady will be honored with permanent photo displays at The Joe, commemorating their achievements as the Lowcountry's top high school baseball and softball players.
The RiverDogs are proud to partner with The Post and Courier to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these student-athletes and coaches from across the Lowcountry and recognize the impact they have made on their schools and communities. It's part of a larger commitment by the RiverDogs and its partners at Low Country Chevy Dealers to promote youth sports in the Charleston area.
"One of the most important things we do as an organization is support and celebrate youth baseball and softball throughout the Lowcountry," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "These student athletes and coaches have set an incredible example through their dedication, sportsmanship and success. We hope to inspire more young people in our community to get involved and experience everything baseball and softball have to offer."
The RiverDogs congratulate all of this year's All-Lowcountry selections and look forward to honoring their accomplishments before Friday night's game against the Augusta GreenJackets.
For tickets and additional information, visit RiverDogs.com.
All-Lowcountry Baseball
Player of the Year: Taj Marchand, James Island
Coach of the Year: Matt Spivey, James Island
Trip Ostergard, James Island
Brayden Easterling, James Island
Cooper Jones, James Island
Connor Dantzler, James Island
Banks Wickersham, Fort Dorchester
Nathan Clark, Fort Dorchester
Lucas Porcelli, Berkeley
Brodie Tuthill, Ashley Ridge
Cash Crone, Oceanside Collegiate
Finn Kucaba, Oceanside Collegiate
Chris Polm, Hanahan
Carter Gullotti, Summerville
Jarrett Wagner, Stratford
Jameson Lee, Stratford
Levi Srock, Lucy Beckham
Antonio Hernandez, St. John's
Robert Breckenridge, Lucy Beckham
Blake Johnson, Philip Simmons
Finn Corley, Bishop England
All-Lowcountry Softball
Player of the Year: Daphne Frady, Summerville
Coach of the Year: Heather Tucker, Summerville
Charlet Reed, Cane Bay
Nadia Lorenzano, Fort Dorchester
Lainey Hall, West Ashley
Katie Guilliam, Summerville
Jayden Bennett, Summerville
Maeven Moreno, Summerville
Briar Mros, Hanahan
Lexi Lubbehusen, Palmetto Scholars
Audriana Frasier, Charleston Charter
Dallas LaChance, Woodland
Dria Tolbert, Hanahan
Jasmine Dargan, Cane Bay
Emma McGowan, Hanahan
Alexa Eversole, Colleton County
Collins Conley, Wando
Lily Gold, Wando
Emma Drawdy, Berkeley
Elle Bruorton, Stratford
Peyton Gamble, Berkeley
Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2026
- RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Standouts Before Friday's Game - Charleston RiverDogs
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