GreenJackets Score Ten in Rain-Shortened Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Rain delayed the start and shortened the game at SRP Park, but Augusta's offense stacked a full game's worth of production into 6+ innings in a 10-3 win over the Hill City Howlers.

After a 57-minute rain delay, neither offense wasted any time getting on the board early. Hill City (31-35) greeted opener Kendy Richard with a leadoff triple from Dauri Fernandez, and rolled him home on an RBI grounder for the first run. Richard was only in the starter role due to the delay that threw Derek Vartanian off track, but Richard was solid in a two-inning outing.

After allowing the early run, Augusta (35-31) took complete control of the game, as Hill City's proclivity to walks reared its head once again and came back to bite them. A single, two wild pitches, and a sac fly from Luis Guanipa tied the game, before two hits, two walks, two errors, and a balk added two more runs to the total and gave the Jackets the lead.

Augusta broke things open in the second, as Joey Oakie spiraled and was eventually pulled in the shortest start of his season. Oakie walked five batters, including two bases-loaded walks with two outs that scored two runs. Oakie was supplanted by Evan Chrest, and Chrest issued a bases-clearing double to Austin Machado that put Augusta up 8-1.

Vartanian entered the game in the top of the third, and methodically worked through five innings as he earned his second win of the year. Vartanian allowed two hits and two runs (one earned), while striking out five as he continuously quashed any thought of a Howler rally.

Augusta was largely quiet in the back half of the shortened game, as Zane Petty did his best to suppress a potential blowout. That being said, the Jackets did get one big swing in the late goings, as Alex Lodise hammered his tenth homer of the year and second in as many nights through the driving rain to extend the lead up to seven, where it would end.

With tonight's win, the GreenJackets have now closed out the first half with a victory, and finish the half with a 35-31 record. Tomorrow, every team in the Carolina League has their record reset to 0-0, but it's still Hill City in town. Landon Beidelschies has the ball for Augusta, against Ryan DeSanto, who has been untouchable in two Single-A starts but has also walked ten men in nine innings.







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2026

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