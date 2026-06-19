FredNats Bats Falter in 10-5 Loss to Salem in 1st Half Finale

Published on June 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals fell in the 1st half finale, 10-5 to the Salem RidgeYaks. The offense failed to capitalize with the bases loaded in the middle innings, and the bullpen struggled to keep the game close in the end.

LHP Liam Sullivan had another solid start for the FredNats. He faced the minimum in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th, but a three-spot in the 2nd, plagued the evening. Sullivan quickly retired the first two of the 2nd before allowing five to reach in a row and three runs to come across.

It was a quiet start for the offense, which went down 1-2-3 in the first inning. The middle of the order was able to plate a run, as Dashyll Tejeda brought home Nick Hollifield on a sacrifice fly, but after another 1-2-3 inning, the FredNats trailed 3-1 entering the middle innings.

The FredNats bats finally woke up in the 4th, breaking through the no-hitter, but stranding the bases loaded. In the 5th the FredNats loaded the bases again, this time bringing some runs across. Hunter Hines hit a sac fly to make it a one-run game, then Elian Soto came through with his first hit at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to plate two and put the FredNats on top 4-3.

Salem was done offensively, though. The RidgeYaks capitalized on walks, bringing home three in the 7th and 8th on free passes. Less than half of Salem's runs today reached on hits.

The RidgeYaks ended their 10-game losing streak with the win today. The FredNats end their first half with a franchise-best 46-20 record. They'll look to start the second half strong tomorrow as RHP Carson Fischer gets the start against RHP Brady Tygart. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2026

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