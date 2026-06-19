Pelicans' Offense Goes Wild Late to Sink Shorebirds

Published on June 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-43) concluded the first half of the regular season with a tough 21-10 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-36).

After a scoreless first inning, the Shorebirds took the lead on a two-run single by Alfredo Velasquez, giving Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach scored its first run in the top of the third on a passed ball, with Darlyn De Leon crossing home plate to make it a 2-1 game.

The Shorebirds counterpunched with three runs in the bottom of the third, starting with a sacrifice bunt by Joshua Liranzo that turned into an error, scoring DJ Layton on the play to make it 3-1. A bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo put Delmarva ahead 5-1.

Myrtle Beach came back to tie the game, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth to pull them within one, at 5-4.

An RBI double by Darlyn De Leon in the sixth tied the game at five apiece.

Delmarva scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, beginning with an RBI single by Jordan Sanchez to make it 6-5. Jaiden Lo Re put the Shorebirds up two with a run-scoring single. A balk forced home a third run. Joshua Liranzo capped the inning with a two-run single, giving Delmarva its largest lead at 10-5.

However, the game took a turn for the worse in the seventh, when the Pelicans scored four runs, cutting the Shorebirds' lead to 10-9.

In the eighth, the Pelicans teed off and scored 12 runs, with five home runs by Derniche Valdez, Henniel Alcala, Alexey Lumpuy, Michael Carico, and Geuri Lobo, giving Myrtle Beach a 21-10 lead.

The Shorebirds' offense failed to score any runs in the final two innings and would lose their third straight to Myrtle Beach, 21-10.

Yoendris Gonzalez (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Pelicans, while Jason Shockley (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds finished the first half of the regular season with a 23-43 record, but will look to turn things around when the second half begins Friday. Esteban Mejia will take the mound against Kaleb Wing for Myrtle Beach. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2026

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