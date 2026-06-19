Martinez Homers, RiverDogs Fall 6-5 in First-Half Finale

Published on June 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Angel Mateo

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Angel Mateo(Charleston RiverDogs)

Wilson, N.C. - Despite a five-run third, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 6-5 to the Wilson Warbirds at Wilson Ballpark, suffering their third walk-off defeat this season.

Tonight marked the end of the first half, meaning the standings will reset on Friday. Having clinched the first-half title in the Carolina League South Division, the RiverDogs will meet the winner of the second half in the first round of the Divisional Series this September.

After Wilson rallied for five runs in the bottom of the second, Charleston punched back with a big inning of their own.

The RiverDogs opened the frame with three straight singles to load the bases for Cooper Flemming who brought home their first run with an RBI ground out.

Still trailing 5-1, Brady Marget followed by lining a two-run double to right center that cut the deficit to 5-3. Over 13 games with Charleston this season, Marget has drivin in 15 runs.

The next hitter was Larry Martinez who lifted a two-run shot to left that evened the score at 5-5. The homer marked his second of the season, and of his professional career.

Starter Dominic Fritton settled in, keeping the game knotted at 5-5 through his final 2.2 innings.

Relievers Alvaro Mejias, Jacob Hartlaub were stout, combining for 2.1 frames of shutout ball, while fanning three hitters.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Rodriguez led off by blasting a walk-off homer to left that earned Wilson the 6-5 victory.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 37-29 while Wilson moved to 36-30. The two will meet again tomorrow at Wilson Ballpark for game four of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com.

Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

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Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2026

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