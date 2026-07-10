Four Baseball Standouts Named to Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's advisory committee has released its inductees for the Class of 2026, with the enshrinement to be conducted on Sunday, July 26, before the Charleston RiverDogs 5:05 p.m. game against the Wilson Warbirds at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

This year's inductees include Melissa McCants Azevedo (RiverDogs), Chis Singleton (Charleston Southern University/RiverDogs), Mike Cisco (University of South Carolina) and Nick Ciuffo (Wando/Lexington HS).

McCants Azevedo dedicated more than two decades to Charleston's minor league baseball franchise. Through her commitment to the organization and the Charleston community, McCants Azevedo left a lasting impact on both the RiverDogs and local baseball.

Singleton starred as an outfielder at Charleston Southern University before playing professionally in the Chicago Cubs organization and later serving as the Charleston RiverDogs' Director of Community Outreach. Through baseball and his commitment to serving others, Singleton has made a lasting impact on the Charleston community and beyond.

Cisco starred at Wando High School before earning All-State honors and continuing his career at the University of South Carolina. His success at the high school, collegiate and professional levels has made him one of the Lowcountry's most accomplished pitchers.

A Mount Pleasant native, Ciuffo emerged as one of South Carolina's top prep players. His journey from Lowcountry standout to first-round draft pick and Major Leaguer cemented his place among the region's top baseball talents.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names of potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Additional details regarding the induction ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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