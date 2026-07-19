Warbirds and Crawdads Suspended on Sunday

Published on July 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - Due to wet grounds Sunday's game between the Wilson Warbirds and Hickory Crawdads has been suspended in the top of the first inning.

When the game was suspended, Wilson was batting already ahead 6-0 in the first inning with runners at the corners and one out.

The game will be completed as part of a suspended game doubleheader in Wilson on Tuesday, August 25th.

Wilson returns to action on Tuesday, July 21st when they open a six-game series in Charleston against the River Dogs, first pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2026

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