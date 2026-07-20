Birds Drop Series Finale to Cannon Ballers 10-2

Published on July 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-15, 36-52) dropped game two against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (12-12, 47-33) 10-2 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Pelicans were swept 3-0 in the weekend set.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jaden Fauke singled and then scored on an RBI triple to give the Cannon Ballers a 1-0 lead. Then Stiven Flores followed with an RBI single to bring home Carlson which extended the lead to 2-0.

The Cannon Ballers scratched two more runs across in the bottom of the second. Matthew Boughton walked and then advanced to second on a throwing error. The next batter Carlson brought home another run to make the score 3-0. Then Flores hit an RBI single to make the game 4-0.

Myrtle Beach answered in the top of the fourth. Alexey Lumpuy tripled and then scored on groundout from Alexis Hernandez to cut the score to 4-1.

Kannapolis scored again in the fourth. Fauske singled, stole second base, and moved to third on a steal during a walk by Carlson. Flores followed with a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 5-1.

The Pelicans scored again in the top of the sixth. With Conrad on third and Lovich on first, Derniche Valdez ripped an RBI single to make the game 5-2.

After the Cannon Ballers scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth, Kannapolis tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by an RBI single Javier Mogollon to increase the score to 9-2.

In the bottom of the eighth with runners on second and third, a wild pitch scored Alexander Albertus to give the Cannon Ballers a 10-2 lead.

RHP Caedmon Parker (5-4, 3.82) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Noah Edders (0-4, 4.29) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before continuing their roadtrip at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C. on Tuesday July 21st when they take on the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2026

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