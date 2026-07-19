Sunday's Game Suspended Due to Weather

Published on July 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aneudis Mejia

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aneudis Mejia(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Sunday's game has been suspended in the top of the first inning due to weather. The game will be resumed in Wilson on Tuesday, August 25th during the final road trip of season.

Fans with tickets for Sunday's suspended game in Hickory can exchange their tickets for a future game at LP Frans Stadium during the 2026 season.

At the time of the suspension, the Warbirds had a 6-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first. The game will be completed as a nine inning game with a seven inning game to follow.

The Crawdads will have an off day tomorrow before hosting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for six games.

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Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2026

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