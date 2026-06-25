Four-Run Eighth Inning Lands Woodpeckers Second Win over Shorebirds

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - A four-run rally in the eighth inning helped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-35, 3-2 2nd Half) roll to a 6-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (25-46, 2-3 2nd Half) Wednesday night inside SEGRA Stadium. The win marks two straight wins to start the series and keep Fayetteville in a first place tie early in the second half.

Tied at 2-2, the Woodpeckers took the 4-2 lead when Anthony Huezo and Xavier Neyens came home on back-to-back wild pitches from Kenny Leiner (L 1-1). A couple of batters later, Josh Wakefield, in his first game back from IL, brought in a run on an RBI single to center field to make it 5-2. Carlos Cauro capped off the inning with another RBI single to center to score Wakefield making it 6-2 Woodpeckers.

Brandon Cassedy came out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless ninth inning retiring all three batters in the inning while picking up a strikeout to secure the win.

The night started with Nick Potter pitching three scoreless innings in his start. The righty issued three walks while striking out three batters and left five runners stranded on the bases, lowering his ERA on the season to a 1.76.

Ryan Verdugo (W 4-3) entered as a reliever in the fourth inning and surrendered a pair of runs on an RBI single from Jaiden Lo Re in the fifth and a solo homerun in the seventh. Verdugo still worked five complete innings and struck out six batters to earn the win once Fayetteville took over the lead in the bottom of the eighth.

The Woodpeckers are back in action tomorrow for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Fayetteville will roll out LHP Adam Shoemaker and Delmarva will counter with RHP Esteban Mejia.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827250/final/wrap







Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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