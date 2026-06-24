Noworyta Gets 100th Win Behind Strong Start

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Andy Basora

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Andy Basora(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies bats worked behind a strong start from Ryan McDonagh to claim their second-straight win over Kannapolis, this time 4-1 Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. The win was Manager David Noworyta's 100th regular season victory as the Fireflies skipper.

In the eighth frame, Columbia got some insurance. JC Vanek and Yandel Ricardo got back-to-back singles before Hyungchan Um was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out. Angel Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Vanek to get a run back for Columbia and increase their lead to 3-1. Next, Jhosmmel Zue cued a single through the right side of the infield to bring Ricardo around to make it a 4-1 ball game.

Ryan McDonagh (W, 1-0) dominated in his second start in the Carolina League. The righty worked around two hits two spin five scoreless innings. He struck out three before getting the ball to Jhon Reyes for a scoreless sixth inning. Columbia starters are 2-0 with 12 scoreless innings across the first two games of the series so far.

Hunter Alberini walked Leandro Alsinnois to start the seventh inning and then hit Efran Teran with a pitch to set the table. After that, Jaden Fauske bunted a liner back to Alberini for out one, but he threw the ball errantly to second to advance the runners. Alsinois scored on a fielder's choice to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1.

The Fireflies climbed on the board first Wednesday afternoon. Hyungchan Um drew a lead-off walk in the second inning and then Jhosmmel Zue drove a ground-rule double over the wall in left field to set the table with runners at second and third and only one out on the board. Josi Novas lifted a single to shallow center that went off the glove of Jaden Fauske that plated Um to break the scoreless tie. With runners on the corners, The Fireflies executed a double steal that moved Novas to second and plated Zue to give the club a 2-0 advantage before the end of the frame.

Columbia continues its series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-5, 5.44 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Truman Pauley (1-6, 6.29 ERA) counters for the Cannon Ballers.

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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