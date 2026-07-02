Five-Run Third Propels Fireflies to 7-4 Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Coleman Picard

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Coleman Picard(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats exploded for five runs in the third to upend the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-4 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies bats broke out in the bottom of the third inning. Columbia sent all nine to the plate and scored five to take the lead. The frame was highlighted by a Henry Ramos single to right with the bases loaded. Dashyll Tejada had trouble fielding the ball, which allowed Ramos to clear the bases and reach third to give the Fireflies a 4-3 lead. Stone Russell started the scoring with a single to left-center to score Roni Cabrera and Hyungchan Um closed out the scoring with a single to right to plate Ramos.

Columbia added on in the fourth. Cabrera started the frame with a ground-rule double. After Sean Gamble drew a walk, Henry Ramos lined a single to score the pair to give Columbia a 7-4 lead before the end of the frame. Ramos got three RBI in the contest and with the error, five runs scored off the bat of Ramos during the game.

Shane Van Dam worked 4.1 innings and allowed four runs before passing the ball to the bullpen. Andy Basora (W, 3-3) kicked things off with 1.2 hitless innings. He struck out three of the six batters he faced. After that Coleman Picard (S, 2) closed things out for Columbia. The righty spun three innings and struck out four while working around one walk and one hit.

Fredericksburg broke through in the top of the first inning. Coy James drew a lead-off walk and stole second. After that, Juan Cruz drilled a double off the wall to score James to break the scoreless tie. The visitors added on in the second inning. Raphael Ramirez Jr. Singled on the first pitch of the frame, then Sir Jameson Jones reached on a free pass. Later, Gavin Fien sent a flare single to center to plate a pair to increase Frederickburg's lead to 3-0.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (5-2, 3.22 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Travis Sthele (4-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by BlueCross BlueShield Federal Employee Program and WIS TV-10. The Fireflies and their partners have donated over 1,500 tickets to members of the military and veterans to enjoy the start of Independence Day weekend. Fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs at the game as well. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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