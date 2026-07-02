Shorebirds Suffer Second Straight Loss to RiverDogs

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-50, 4-7) were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs (43-34, 5-6) on Wednesday night, 9-4.

After being shut out on Tuesday, the Shorebirds wasted no time scoring as DJ Layton put Delmarva ahead with a first-inning RBI single to score Stiven Martinez, making it 1-0.

The RiverDogs tied the game in the third on a two-out, RBI double by Cooper Flemming to even the score at one apiece.

With the game still tied in the fifth, the RiverDogs broke the tie with six runs on five hits, sending ten batters to the plate and taking a 7-1 lead.

Stiven Martinez (7) helped the Shorebirds cut into the deficit with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, his first since May 28, making it a 7-3 game.

That's as close as the Shorebirds could get as Charleston scored a pair of unearned runs on a throwing error in the eighth, putting the RiverDogs ahead 9-3, and they'd win by that score to take the first two games of the series.

Blake Morgan (2-0) earned the win, with Dalton Neuschwander (1-6) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to get back in the win column on Thursday as Andrew Herbert takes the mound against Ethan Storm for Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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