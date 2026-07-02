Six-Run Fifth Leads RiverDogs to 9-4 Win in Delmarva

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Daniel Pierce

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Daniel Pierce(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - Behind a six-run fifth, the Charleston RiverDogs surged past the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-4 at Purdue Stadium on Wednesday night.

Blake Morgan was strong again, limiting Delmarva to just three runs over five innings of work. Relievers Jayden Voelker and Mason Nichols teamed up for four innings of one-run ball to slam the door.

After the Shorebirds opened scoring in the bottom of the first, the RiverDogs responded in the top of the third when Cooper Flemming lined an RBI double to left that evened the score at 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Charleston broke the game wide open, scoring five runs highlighted by RBI doubles from Nicandro Aybar and Tom Poole.

After Delmarva responded with two in the bottom of the fifth, the RiverDogs rallied for two more in the eighth on an errant back pick attempt to make it 9-3.

Mason Nichols slammed the door in the ninth, limiting the Shorebirds to just one run to cap scoring at 9-4.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 43-34 and 6-5 in the second half, while Delmarva fell to 27-50, and 4-7 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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