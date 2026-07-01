Former RiverDogs Continue Rise with Futures Game Selections

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - Two former Charleston RiverDogs, outfielder Theo Gillen and catcher Nathan Flewelling, were named to the 2026 Futures Game rosters, Major League Baseball announced earlier today.

The annual showcase features many of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball and serves as the opening event of MLB All-Star Week. This year's game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Gillen, Tampa Bay's first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, spent the entire 2025 season with Charleston. In 73 games, he batted .267 with a .433 on-base percentage, five home runs and 36 stolen bases.

The Texas native has emerged as one of baseball's fastest-rising prospects in 2026. Recently ranked the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, Gillen opened the season with High-A Bowling Green, where he slashed .342/.449/.589 with 12 home runs before earning a promotion to Double-A Montgomery on June 23.

Flewelling also spent most of the 2025 season with the RiverDogs, appearing in 102 games and posting a .408 on-base percentage.

The catcher has continued his breakout campaign in 2026, batting .299 and slugging .488 with 14 home runs in 66 games played for Bowling Green. He enters the Futures Game ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 76 overall prospect and No. 7 catching prospect. Flewelling will turn 20 in November.

The 2026 Futures Game will air nationally on NBC at noon ET on Sunday, July 12.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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