RiverDogs Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Shorebirds

Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dylan Lesko

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dylan Lesko(Charleston RiverDogs)

Delmarva, MD - Despite a gutsy performance from three bullpen arms, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 3-2 to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night at Arthur W Perdue Stadium.

Throughout the night, Charleston outhit Delmarva, but finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left ten men on base.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the bottom of the second when DJ Layton scored on a wild pitch and Raylin Ramos grounded a two-run single to center to make it 3-0.

The RiverDogs held Delmarva off the board for the remainder of the game as Dylan Lesko, Jacob Kuhn and Trendan Parish combined for 6.1 scoreless frames. Throughout the evening they allowed just three base runners.

The RiverDogs jumped on the board in the top of the fifth when Jose Monzon scored from third on a balk to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, Larry Martinez lined an RBI single to left that cut the Delmarva lead to one and capped scoring at 3-2.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases in each of the eighth and ninth innings but came up empty. Elvin Garica turned a miraculous 5-2-3 double play to extinguish the RiverDogs' threat and end the ballgame.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 43-35 and 6-6 in the second half, while Delmarva moved to 28-50, and 5-7 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:20 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available here.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com.

Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

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Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026

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