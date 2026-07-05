RiverDogs' Bats Ignite in Fourth of July Blowout

Published on July 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs at bat

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs at bat(Charleston RiverDogs)

Delmarva, MD - The Charleston RiverDogs celebrated America's 250th birthday in emphatic fashion, surging past the Delmarva Shorebirds 13-6 on Saturday night at Purdue Stadium.

The RiverDogs opened the game with an offensive explosion, sending 10 batters to the plate in both the first and second innings while scoring six runs in the first and five in the second.

Charleston's six-run first inning was its highest-scoring opening frame since July 8, 2023, against Columbia. The club's 11 runs through the first two innings were its second-most in any game since at least 2005, trailing only a 14-run start in September of 2021.

Charleston also became just the seventh team at any level of professional baseball this year to score 11 or more runs over the first two innings of a game.

Brady Marget led the way notching two two-run singles to center in each of the first to frames. He finished the night 3-for-4 with four runs batted in.

J.D. Gonzalez, Angel Mateo, Brendan Summerhill and Jose Monzon contributed with run-scoring knocks as well. Cooper Flemming and Larry Martinez also collected multi-hit nights, with Martinez extending his hit streak to 11 games in the process.

Starter Aidan Haugh was strong, delivering six innings of three-run ball (one earned) en route to his team-leading seventh win of the season.

Over their last two games, Charleston has combined for 22 runs and 34 hits. In the process they've slashed .395/.480/.477. Tonight's 13-run output matched a season-high for the third time this season.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 45-35 and 8-6 in the second half, while Delmarva fell to 28-52, and 5-9 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game six of the series with first pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.