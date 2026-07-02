Wilson Runs Rampant against Kannapolis

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds improved to a season-best seven games over .500 on Wednesday night with a 9-6 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Wilson Ballpark.

Once again, Kannapolis (37-40, 4-7 second half) took a 1-0 lead over Wilson (42-35, 6-5 second half). That lead did not make it out of the inning as Handelfry Encarnacion led off the game for Wilson with his ninth home run of the year to tie the game at one.

Wilson pulled ahead in the bottom of the third inning with Rylan Mills scoring on a passed ball and Juan Ortuño driving in another two runs with a double to center field to hand the Warbirds a 4-1 lead.

Kannapolis cut into the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth from Nick McLain to pull within one at 4-3, but could not crawl back after that.

Mills blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run moonshot to left field to pad the Warbirds' lead at 7-3.

Wilson was not done, tacking on another two in the bottom of the seventh thanks to an Alexander Frias two-RBI double, ballooning the lead to 9-3.

Although Kannapolis tacked on another three runs, Wilson held on to a comfortable 9-6 win. Jose Meneses (W, 5-0) was excellent in relief to earn the win. Truman Pauley (L, 1-8) took his league-leading eighth loss of the year.

Wilson and Kannapolis return to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jacob Morrison (0-0, 3.12) takes the mound for Wilson and will be opposed by RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (2-1, 3.89). Tickets for Thirsty Thursday are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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