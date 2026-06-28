Wilson, Fredericksburg Split Doubleheader

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Wilson Warbirds and Fredericksburg Nationals split two games of a doubleheader Saturday evening at Virginia Credit Union stadium.

Fredericksburg (51-23, 5-3 second half) won the continued game from Friday night in nine innings, 7-4.

Despite Wilson (39-35, 3-5 second half) taking a 3-2 lead, a five-run seventh inning pushed the Nationals ahead for good as Travis Sthele (W, 4-0) earned the win and Carlos Cara (L, 2-6) took the loss.

Having fallen in three straight, the Warbirds once again found their mojo in game two, taking an early 2-0 lead on a couple fielding miscues by Fredericksburg.

The Nationals responded by taking a 3-2 entering the fifth inning of a seven-inning contest.

The Warbirds continued fighting by plating two runs in the top of the fifth. Consecutive singles from Handelfry Encarnacion and Pedro Ibarguen scored the tying and winning runs as Wilson prevailed 4-3.

Enderson Mercado (W, 3-5) was Wilson's winning pitcher while Jose Meneses (S, 6) held down the fort at the end of the game. Johan Otanez (L, 3-2) was the losing pitcher.

Wilson can secure a series split in the finale tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. Joey Broughton (0-0, 2.42) gets the ball for the Warbirds facing off against Marlon De La Cruz (1-1, 1.88).

#TakeFlight#







Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

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