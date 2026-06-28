FredNats Split Doubleheader With Wilson
Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals split a doubleheader against the Wilson Warbirds, winning game one 7-4, before dropping game two 4-3.
Game one of the twin bill started last night, after a 45-minute rain delay, but was ended after just three innings due to the rain. It was tied at one, after a Gavin Fien home run and Alexander Frias RBI single. The Warbirds had two runners on with one out when the game resumed, and both of them came across to give Wilson the 3-1 lead. Fredericksburg struck right back, though, plating one in the bottom of the 4th on a Jordan Williams RBI single.
Both offenses went silent for the ensuing few innings. Travis Stehle was excellent in relief, throwing 3.2 innings without giving up a run. The FredNats then exploded in the bottom of the 7th. With two outs, the Nationals hit two home runs. The first, a two-run shot for Coy James, was his 9th of the year. The second came from Hunter Hines, his third of the season, to put the FredNats up 7-2. They'd go on to win game one 7-3, to move 29 games above .500.
In game two of the doubleheader, Wilson struck first, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the 3rd. The offense came back right away though, taking the lead just a few moments later, with lots of patience at the plate. The first run came across as Jorgelys Mota walked with the bases loaded. Elian Soto then also had a bases loaded walk to tie the game. Then, the next batter, Manny Cabrera hit an RBI single to put Fredericksburg up 3-2. Just two innings later, the Warbirds jumped back in front 4-3 in the top of the 5th.
With the split, the FredNats go into the series finale up 3-2. They'll look to get back in the win column tomorrow, where they're 10-2 on Sundays. MLB rehabber RHP Trevor Williams gets the start for the FredNats against LHP Joey Broughton. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 1:35 PM.
#FREDNATS
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