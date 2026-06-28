RiverDogs Fall, 7-5, in Back-And-Forth Contest with GreenJackets

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Cooper Flemming on the field

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Cooper Flemming on the field(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite a big first inning, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 7-5 to the Augusta GreenJackets infront of 4,824 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Augusta jumped on the board first, scoring three runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Dallas Macias.

The RiverDogs rallied back immediately in the bottom of the first. After the first three hitters reached to load the bases, Brady Marget drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1.

The next hitter was Larry Martinez who lined an RBI single to center that cut the deficit to one. Angel Mateo and JD Gonzalez followed with back-to-back ground outs that brought home two more to give Charleston a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the second, the back-and-forth contest continued when Alex Lodise chopped an RBI groundout to short that evened the score at 4-4.

The GreenJackets later took a 5-4 lead in the top of the third when Tanner Smith lined an RBI single to left.

Both sides exchanged scoreless frames through the sixth until Augusta added on one more in the seventh.

In the bottom of the same frame, Nicandro Aybar singled and scored from first on an errant pickoff attempt to cut the deficit to 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, Smith powered a solo shot to left that capped scoring at 7-5.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 41-33 and 4-4 in the second half, while Augusta moved to 41-33, and 6-2 in the second half. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:20 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

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