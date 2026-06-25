RiverDogs Fall 19-2 to Augusta

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs during the National Anthem

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs during the National Anthem(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs fell 19-2 to the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 5,019 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Augusta got on the board in the first inning when Alex Lodise doubled home Luis Guanipa for an early 1-0 lead.

Charleston answered in the fourth after Cooper Flemming singled, Brady Marget doubled, and Larry Martinez drove in the RiverDogs' first run with an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to even the score at 1-1.

The GreenJackets pulled away over the next three innings, scoring two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth, and nine in the seventh. Michael Martinez highlighted the seventh with a three-run home run as Augusta built a 14-1 advantage.

After a four-run ninth for Augusta, Alberth Palma lined an RBI single to right to cap scoring at 19-2. The performance marked the third time the GreenJackets have scored 19 runs in a game since 2005.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 40-31 and 3-2 in the second half, while Augusta moved to 39-32, and 4-1 in the second half. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Weiner Wednesday served up one of the best deals you'll find anywhere - two hot dogs for just 50 cents. Whether it's the best bargain in the state, the country, or the world, fans certainly weren't complaining.

But the night was about much more than hot dogs. Military Appreciation Night honored those who have served our country, beginning with a special Hall of Honor induction ceremony before first pitch. It marked the second of three ceremonies this season, each recognizing local veterans while also honoring a Revolutionary War patriot as part of the RiverDogs' celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Tonight, the RiverDogs inducted United States Navy Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan and Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General Francis Marion.

Between the packed concourse, patriotic atmosphere, and meaningful tributes throughout the evening, it was a memorable night that celebrated both America's past and the community members who have served it.

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Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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