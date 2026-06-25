Woodpeckers Score Four Runs in the Eighth to Sink Delmarva

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-46, 2-3) suffered their second consecutive loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-35, 3-2) on Wednesday night, falling 6-2.

After a scoreless first four innings, Jaiden Lo Re ended the stalemate with a two-out, RBI single that scored Braylon Whitaker, giving Delmarva a 1-0 advantage

Fayetteville grabbed the lead in the sixth with three straight hits, including base knocks by Xavier Neyens and Kevin Alvarez that scored two runs, making it 2-1.

Delmarva wasted no time tying the game in the seventh when Raylin Ramos (4) launched a no-doubt home run over the left-field wall on the second pitch of the inning, tying the score at 2-2.

Christian Rodriguez delivered another quality start for the Shorebirds, his fourth of the season, by going a career-high seven innings and allowing two runs.

However, the Woodpeckers made their move when Rodriguez departed, scoring four runs in the sixth to break the tie for good. They used two wild pitches and run-scoring singles by Josh Wakefield and Carlos Cauro to take a 6-2 lead.

The Shorebirds' offense went down 1-2-3 in the ninth as they suffered their second straight loss to the Woodpeckers, 6-2.

Ryan Verdugo (4-3) was the winning reliever for Fayetteville, while Kenny Leiner (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The series continues Thursday as Esteban Mejia takes the mound against Adam Shoemaker for Fayetteville, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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