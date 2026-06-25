RidgeYaks Hold off Pelicans 5-4, Behind Finley's 10 Strikeouts
Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Salem RidgeYaks News Release
SALEM, Va. - A pair of early home runs and a dominant outing from Leighton Finley were enough to carry the Salem RidgeYaks (27-43, 2-3) to a 5-4 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (29-40, 2-3) on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Salem jumped out to an early five-run advantage with a pair of home runs and never relinquished the lead, despite Myrtle Beach scoring the game's final two runs to make things interesting late.
The RidgeYaks wasted little time getting on the board in the opening inning. After Kleyver Salazar walked with two outs, Adonys Guzman launched a two-run homer over the left-field wall, his first home run of the season with Single-A Salem, giving the Yaks a 2-0 lead.
One inning later, Andruw Musett extended the advantage when he belted his own solo shot to left, making it 3-0 with his first long ball of the year.
Myrtle Beach answered in the top of the third as Eli Lovich lined a two-run triple into right field to score Geuri Lubo and Alexis Hernandez, trimming the deficit to one.
The RidgeYaks responded immediately.
Skylar King and Andrews Opata opened the bottom of the third with back-to-back base hits before Salazar ripped a two-run double to left, plating both runners to restore a three-run cushion. Lubo fired the relay home, and Salazar was eventually tagged out trying to stretch the hit into a triple, but not before Salem had pushed its lead to 5-2.
That was all the offense Finley would need.
The right-hander turned in one of his best starts of the season, striking out a career-high 10 batters across five innings while allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Finley walked two and earned his fourth win of the year, lowering his ERA to 3.44.
Myrtle Beach slowly chipped away in the later innings. Derniche Valdez drove home Logan Poteet with an RBI double in the sixth before the Pelicans manufactured another run in the seventh. Geuri Lubo stole third base while Alexey Lumpuy swiped second, and a throwing error from Guzman allowed Lubo to score, cutting Salem's lead to 5-4.
The RidgeYaks bullpen made the slim advantage stand. Griffin Kilander bridged the gap with 1.2 innings of relief, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out one. Wuilliams Rodriguez closed out the final 2.1 innings, retiring the Pelicans without allowing a run while striking out two to earn his third save of the season.
Salazar finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk, while Guzman went 2-for-3 with his two-run homer and two RBIs. King collected two hits and scored once, and Musett added his solo homer as Salem totaled eight hits.
With the series tied at one, the RidgeYaks and Pelicans continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Cole Tolbert will make the start on a Thirsty Thursday in Salem.
Game Notes:
Salem won their first home game since May 31 (1-0 over Hickory)
The RidgeYaks move to 6-15 in one-run games this season and have now won two straight one-run games
Leighton Finley's 10-strikeouts ties the most by any Salem pitcher this season (Jason Gilman, June 3 @ Wilson)
Finley's 10 punchouts marked the first time since September 5, 2024 (Matt Duffy vs. Kannapolis) that a Salem pitcher fanned double digits at home
Adonys Guzman and Andruw Musett both belted their first home runs with Single-A Salem this season
Musett hit his home run 418-feet to left field tying Luke Heyman (May 10 vs Delmarva) for the second longest home run at home this season
Musett blasted his first home run since August 29, 2025 at Bowling Green with Greenville
Musett has now reached base safely in 17 of his 18 games this season with Salem
Musett has an active 14-game on-base streak dating back to May 24
Over the 19 games in June, Salem pitchers have struck out 217 hitters, averaging 1.31 strikeouts per inning. Since June 1, that total leads all of Minor League Baseball (Full Season)
Salem moves to 4-15 in June games
Skylar King went 2-for-4 with his eight multi-hit game of the season
Kleyver Salazar also recorded his 12th multi-hit game this season with a 2-for-3 night
Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026
- RiverDogs Fall 19-2 to Augusta - Charleston RiverDogs
- Four-Run Eighth Inning Lands Woodpeckers Second Win over Shorebirds - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RidgeYaks Hold off Pelicans 5-4, Behind Finley's 10 Strikeouts - Salem RidgeYaks
- Sixth in Seventh Lifts Fredericksburg over Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- Morales Dominant as Crawdads Top Howlers - Hickory Crawdads
- 7th Inning Rally Propels FredNats to 9-3 Win Over Warbirds - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Pelicans Can't Mount Late-Inning Rally, Fall to RidgeYaks 5-4 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Score Four Runs in the Eighth to Sink Delmarva - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Noworyta Gets 100th Win Behind Strong Start - Columbia Fireflies
- Charleston RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan and Revolutionary War Hero Francis Marion into Hall of Honor on June 24 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 6.24 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salem RidgeYaks Stories
- RidgeYaks Hold off Pelicans 5-4, Behind Finley's 10 Strikeouts
- RidgeYaks Offense Sputters in 7-2 Loss to Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Strike for Seven Unanswered, Sweep RidgeYaks, 9-5
- Mayers Fans Nine, RidgeYaks Fall 4-3 to Fayetteville
- Sixth-Inning Rally Not Enough as BeerMongers Fall to Woodpeckers, 12-5