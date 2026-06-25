Pelicans Can't Mount Late-Inning Rally, Fall to RidgeYaks 5-4

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2-3, 29-40) dropped game two of six-game series against the Salem RidgeYaks (2-3, 27-43) 5-4 at Carilion Clinic Field on Wednesday night.

Salem jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Kleyvar Salazar was walked and then scored when Adonys Guzman (1) hit a two-run home run in the ensuing at-bat.

The RidgeYaks made the score 3-0 in the bottom of the second, courtesy of a solo home run from Andruw Mussett (1).

Myrtle Beach responded in the top of the third. Geuri Lubo led off the inning with a single for one of his three hits on the night. After a groundout moved Lubo to second, Alexis Hernandez was walked. The next batter Eli Lovich roped a two-run triple to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Salem retaliated in the bottom of the third. Skylar King hit a leadoff double and then moved to third on a single from Andrews Opata. Then Salazar smacked a two-run double to extend the RidgeYaks lead to 5-2.

The Pelicans struck back in the top of the sixth. Logan Poteet singled and then moved to second on a groundout. Derniche Valdez followed with an RBI double which trimmed the score 5-3.

Myrtle Beach cut the deficit to one run in the top of the seventh. Lubo singled and then moved to second when Alexey Lumpuy was plunked. As a double steal was executed, a throwing error brought home Lubo to make the score 5-4.

RHP Leighton Finley (4-2, 3.44 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. LHP Hayden Frank (3-4, 4.82) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Wuilliams Rodriguez (S,3) received the save for Salem.

Myrtle Beach will continue their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Thursday, June 25 with First pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-4, 4.61) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. RHP Cole Tolbert (1-0, 2.25) will start for Salem.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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