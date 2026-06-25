Sixth in Seventh Lifts Fredericksburg over Wilson
Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA. - A six-run seventh inning propelled the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 9-3 victory against the Wilson Warbirds on Wednesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
A strong start from Miqueas Mercedes allowed Wilson (38-33, 2-3 second half) to strike first against Fredericksburg (49-22, 3-2 second half). With Brady Ebel and Juan Ortuño on base in a 0-0 game during the top of the fifth, newly promoted Alexander Frias launched his first Warbird home run to hand Wilson a 3-0 lead.
The Warbirds, however, could not hold on to the lead.
Trouble began with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh when a Bryce Shaum (L, 1-1) wild pitch allowed a run to score. Soon after, Jorgelys Mota blasted a three-run home run to make it 4-3 Fredericksburg and give the Nats the lead.
Rafael Ramirez Jr. later handed Fredericksburg a 6-3 lead with a double to cap off a massive seventh inning.
Austin Amaral (W, 1-0) held things down for the Nationals as Wilson was unable to score the rest of the night.
Fredericksburg tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth for a decisive 9-3 win.
The teams will play again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Enniel Cortez (0-2, 5.61) will make the start for Wilson against Carson Fischer (4-1, 2.33).
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