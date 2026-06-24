Charleston RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan and Revolutionary War Hero Francis Marion into Hall of Honor on June 24

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs, in partnership with Boeing, will induct United States Navy Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan and Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General Francis Marion into the Hall of Honor during a pregame ceremony on Wednesday, June 24, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The induction ceremony will take place prior to the RiverDogs' game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

The Hall of Honor, established in 2020 by the RiverDogs and Boeing, serves as a permanent recognition of distinguished military servicemen and women with ties to the Lowcountry. The June 24 ceremony marks the second Hall of Honor induction event of the 2026 season.

Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan, a Charleston native and Clemson University graduate, will be the first inductee honored during the ceremony. Bresnihan currently serves as Commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy and has dedicated more than 30 years to service in the United States Navy.

Throughout his distinguished military career, Bresnihan served in assignments across the globe, including deployments and leadership roles in Kuwait, Singapore and Germany. He is qualified as a Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer, Naval Aviation Supply Corps Officer, Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer and Naval Parachutist.

His numerous military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and Navy Achievement Medal. Bresnihan is also a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, a designated Joint Qualified Officer and a recipient of the Vice Admiral Robert F. Batchelder Award.

As part of the 2026 Hall of Honor program, the RiverDogs have partnered with SC250 to commemorate America's 250th birthday. During each Hall of Honor ceremony this season, one inductee has been a South Carolina Revolutionary War figure whose contributions helped shape the nation's founding.

The second Revolutionary War inductee this season is Brigadier General Francis Marion, one of South Carolina's most celebrated military leaders and a key figure in the American Revolution.

Born in Berkeley County around 1732, Marion served in the South Carolina Militia during the French and Indian War before joining the fight for American independence. Following the fall of Charleston in 1780, Marion organized and commanded a militia force that conducted daring guerrilla-style operations against British troops throughout the South Carolina backcountry.

Using tactics he learned from the Cherokee in the French and Indian War, Marion's forces repeatedly disrupted British operations, rescued American prisoners creating an inhospitable landscape for the British. His effectiveness frustrated British commanders and earned him the enduring nickname "The Swamp Fox."

Direct descendants of Marion's family will participate in the ceremony and be recognized during the induction.

The Hall of Honor ceremony will also welcome several previous inductees and military leaders from across the Lowcountry, including representatives from Joint Base Charleston.

The induction ceremony will take place prior to the RiverDogs' game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and additional information, visit RiverDogs.com.

Current Members of the Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing Hall of Honor: Class of 2020: Major General James Livingston, Senior Chief Petty Officer Terrell Horne III, Private First Class Ralph H. Johnson, Specialist David Arias

Class of 2021: Brigadier General Thomas Mikolajcik, Chief William Tetrev, Master Sergeant Tom Crawford, Major Angie Powers

Class of 2022: Secretary William F. Grimsley, Lieutenant Colonel Bill Walsh, Master Sergeant Eddie Negrón, Colonel Marc E. Greene, Major Ed Murphy, Colonel Gregory H. Kitchens

Class of 2023: Lieutenant Brooke Jackson Kahn, Colonel Judi Hughes, Major General Todd B. McCaffrey, Colonel Alex Pelbath, Colonel Grant Izzi, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Langevin

Class of 2024: Captain Phil Palmer, Colonel John F. Robinson, Lieutenant General Robert G. Thompson, Lieutenant Colonel Larry Dandridge, Tommy Baker, Colonel CJ Williams

Class of 2025: Chaplain John Painter, Colonel Michael Freeman Captain Ron Plunkett, Sergeant Roy (JR) Brown, Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, Colonel Joe Trez

Class of 2026: Master Chief Johnnie Nash, Major General William Moultrie, Rear Admiral George E. Bresnihan, Brigadier General Francis Marion







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