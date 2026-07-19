Pelicans Clipped by Cannon Ballers 6-2

Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-14, 36-51) dropped game two against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (11-12, 46-33) 6-2 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans fall beind 2-0 in the weekend set.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jaden Fauske was plunked and then stole second base. Two batters later, Derek Cerda hit an RBI single to give the Cannon Ballers a 1-0 advantage.

The Cannon Ballers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Matthew Boughton smacked a leadoff double and later moved to third on a balk. After Billy Carlson walked and stole second base, Cerda hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Boughton to make the score 2-0. Following a double steal, Alexander Albertus reached on a fielder's choice that scored Carlson to increase the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kannapolis put up three more runs on a three-run home run to make the score 6-0.

Myrtle Beach wouldn't be shutout in the top of the ninth. Alexey Lumpuy was plunked and then moved to second on a groundout. Eli Lovich followed with a single to move Lumpuy to third. Then Derniche Valdez lined an RBI single to cut the score to 6-1. The next batter Derik Alcantara hit an RBI single to trim the deficit to 6-2.

RHP Choyce Diffey (2-1, 4.56) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Braylon Myers (3-2, 2.70) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Marco Barrios (S,6) received the save for Kannapolis.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their three-game roadtrip at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C. on Sunday July 19th when they take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A White Sox). First pitch is slated for 1:30 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-3, 3.80) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. The Cannon Ballers have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026

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