7th Inning Rally Propels FredNats to 9-3 Win Over Warbirds

Published on June 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA- The Fredericksburg Nationals bounced back from a tough loss last night with a 9-3 win over the Wilson Warbirds to even the series at one game apiece. Jorgelys Mota was the hero, blasting a three run home run to put the FredNats on top in the bottom of the 7th.

It was another slow start offensively for the FredNats. After failing to bring multiple runs across in an inning yesterday, they had more success in getting runners on, but failed to bring them home. Fredericksburg stranded five in scoring position across the first five innings, failing to score any runs.

Everything changed in the bottom of the 7th. With one out, the top of the order came up, and quickly loaded the bases on a Coy James single and walks from Luke Dickerson and Hunter Hines. With a new pitcher in the game and the bases loaded, Jorgelys Mota watched a wild pitch go by that brought James across. He then hit a three run homer to put the FredNats up 4-3. Dashyll Tejeda and Elian Soto then walked before scoring on a Nate Rombach groundout and Rafi Ramirez RBI double. The FredNats left the 7th inning with a 6-3 lead.

On the pitching side, it was a rocky start for Liam Sullivan who threw a career high five walks, but he got out of it, allowing no runs across four innings. The MLB rehabber Max Kranick then came in, and gave up a three-run home run to the 18-year-old Alexander Frias. Then, Austin Amaral came in and cooled things down. The RHP went three shutout innings, pitching a 1-2-3 in the 7th and 8th.

With the win, the FredNats move back above .500 in the second half. They'll look to go two games up for the first time this half tomorrow with the RHP Carson Fischer getting the start against RHP Enniel Cortez. First pitch from Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2026

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