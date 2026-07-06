FredNats Get One Hit in 3-0 Series Finale Loss to Fireflies

Published on July 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals offense couldn't get anything going in a 3-0 shutout loss in the series finale against the Columbia Fireflies. It's just the second time this season that the FredNats have been shutout.

To start the game, the FredNats were completely silenced at the plate. RHP Coleman Picard, who start the season with High-A Quad Cities, threw four perfect innings to get the game going. He finally allowed his first base runner in the 5th, but exited stranding runners on 1st and 2nd to go five shuotut innings, with six strikeouts. As the Fireflies bullpen entered, their dominance continued, as the FredNats couldn't get anything going at any point.

On the other side of things, LHP Liam Sullivan started strong, but got into some trouble in the bottom of the 3rd. After walking the bases loaded, the southpaw got soft contact off the bat of JC Vanek into centerfield. CF Gavin Fien took the aggressive route, sliding to try and get the third out. The ball got past Fien, allowing the bases to clear and Columbia to jump ahead 3-0.

With the loss, the FredNats split their third series in the last five. They'll look to get back to winning ways after the Monday off day. The FredNats stay in South Carolina, heading east to the beach to take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the final series before the all-star break. First pitch in the series opener on Tuesday from Pelicans Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2026

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