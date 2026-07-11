Warbirds Mount Remarkable Comeback to Beat Fayetteville

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds pulled off a seven-run comeback, punctuated by a Jose Anderson walk-off home run, to defeat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 11-10 on Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Fayetteville (42-42, 10-9 second half) took a fast 6-0 lead, plating three runs in both the second and third innings.

Wilson (46-39, 10-9 second half) scratched a run back in the bottom of the third inning on a Handelfry Encarnacion sacrifice fly, plating Frederi Montero.

The Woodpeckers responded with two more in the top of the fourth inning to claim a whopping 8-1 lead over the Warbirds.

Jose Anderson launched his 19th home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut into Fayetteville's lead, 8-2, a harbinger of what would come later in the game.

Anderson's home run gave the Warbirds momentum, and Alexander Frias and Juan Martinez delivered RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to bring Wilson closer, trailing 8-4.

The bottom of the sixth erupted into pure chaos as Wilson grabbed a 10-8 lead by scoring six runs. Frias tied the game with a two-RBI base knock, and Anderson handed Wilson its first lead with an RBI single of his own.

The Warbirds could not hold onto the lead in the top of the ninth, surrendering a game-tying two-run single to German Ramirez. Despite losing the lead, Ismael Yanez (W, 2-0) induced an inning-ending double play, sending the game to the bottom of the ninth tied at 10.

Anderson saw just one pitch in the bottom of the ninth, unloading on his second home run of the game to secure an 11-10 Warbirds victory.

Grayson Saunier (L, 0-2) gave up the final blast and took the loss.

Up 3-1 in the series, Wilson goes for a series victory tomorrow evening at 7:05 p.m. RHP Hayden Robinson (1-4, 6.51) makes the start on Faith and Family Night at Wilson Ballpark against RHP Charlie Weber (4-1, 3.71). Standing-room-only tickets for the game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com.

#TakeFlight#







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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